Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 114-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Longview, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Longview Climate Storage, a 114-unit self-storage facility located about 100 miles east of Dallas. Dave Knobler, Brandon Karr, Danny Cunningham and Mixson Staffel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Houston-based private investor, in the disposition of the facility, which spans 11,108 net rentable square feet. The quartet also procured the buyer, a limited liability company.