FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Victory Shops at Heritage Trace IV, an 11,492-square-foot retail strip center in Fort Worth. Tenants at the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, include Just Love Coffee Café, RevFit, Flossophy Dental Studio and Big Chicken. All tenants operate on triple-net leases. Chris Gainey and Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.