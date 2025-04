FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of an 11,760-square-foot vacant retail building in downtown Fort Worth. The three-story building at 913 Houston St. is located across from the Fort Worth Convention Center, which is undergoing a $500 million expansion. Joe Santelli of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a developer, and procured the buyer. Both parties were locally based entities that requested anonymity.