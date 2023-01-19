REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 120-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

Courtyard-by-Marriott-Dallas-Grand-Prairie

The Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Grand Prairie totals 120 rooms. The property was built in 2021.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Grand Prairie, a 120-room hotel located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. The four-story hotel was completed in 2021 and features a pool, fitness center, onsite restaurant and 2,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Anderson Cos., in the transaction and procured the buyer, MCR Hotels. Pete Felhman of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  