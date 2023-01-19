Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 120-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Grand Prairie, Texas

The Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Grand Prairie totals 120 rooms. The property was built in 2021.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Grand Prairie, a 120-room hotel located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. The four-story hotel was completed in 2021 and features a pool, fitness center, onsite restaurant and 2,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Anderson Cos., in the transaction and procured the buyer, MCR Hotels. Pete Felhman of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.