ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Serena Vista, a 120-unit apartment complex in Arlington. Built in 1980, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a dog park. Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and Chris Pearson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed private investment group, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Green Mountain Properties LLC.