RENTON, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 12,000-square-foot industrial building at 61 Shattuck Ave. South in Renton, a suburb southeast of Seattle. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.3 million.

Anne Goldman and RJ Vara of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the deal. According to the firm, the transaction represents a record price per square foot for 1970s vintage construction in the submarket.