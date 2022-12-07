Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 12,025 SF Office Building in Katy, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Grand Reserve Plaza, a 12,025-square-foot office building in the western Houston suburb of Katy. James Bell and Watt Harrison of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was a 1031 exchange investor from West Texas. Both parties requested anonymity.