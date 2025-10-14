Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Tru by Hilton Charleston Ashley Phosphate is a 121-room hotel located in North Charleston that opened in 2020.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 121-Room Tru by Hilton Hotel in North Charleston

by John Nelson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Tru by Hilton Charleston Ashley Phosphate, a 121-room hotel located at 2475 Prospect Drive in North Charleston. Jack Davis, Chase Dewese, Joce Messinger and Brenden DeLuke of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer purchased the hotel in a 1031 exchange for an undisclosed price. Both parties requested anonymity.

Built in 2020 on a 2.8-acre site, the Tru by Hilton hotel features EV charging stations, an outdoor pool, fitness center and a business center.

