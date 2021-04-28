REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 121-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio, Self-Storage

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Westbelt Storage in Columbus for an undisclosed price. The self-storage facility features 121 non-climate-controlled units and spans 19,495 net rentable square feet. Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the undisclosed seller. An out-of-state buyer purchased the asset with an all-cash offer.

