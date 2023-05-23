Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 122-Room Holiday Inn Hotel in Waco

WACO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 122-room Holiday Inn & Suites hotel in Waco. The hotel was built on 2.8 acres in 2008 and offers a pool, fitness center and a business center.. Skyler Cooper of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, undisclosed limited liability company, in the transaction. Cooper also procured the buyer, Dallas-based CenterPoint Hospitality. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller, also with Marcus & Millichap, assisted in closing the deal as supporting brokers.