LORENA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Lorena Mini Storage, a 122-unit self-storage facility located about 15 miles south of Waco. The facility spans 22,794 net rentable square feet. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, in the transaction. The duo also procured a locally based investment group as the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed.