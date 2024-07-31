Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 123-Unit Parkway Terrace Apartments in Tupelo, Mississippi

TUPELO, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Parkway Terrace, a 123-unit apartment community located at 2700 W. Main St. in Tupelo.

Preston Cooper, Matt Smith and Wallace Schmuck of Marcus & Millichap’s Birmingham office represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity. Mickey Davis, the firm’s broker of record in Mississippi, assisted in the transaction, the sales price of which was also not disclosed.

Built in 1972, Parkway Terrace features a mix of one-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. The units were recently renovated with new flooring, fixtures and appliances.