Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 123-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Odessa

ODESSA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Permian Storage, a 123-unit facility located in the West Texas city of Odessa. The self-storage property spans 15,513 square feet of net rentable of non-climate-controlled space, with units ranging in size from 45 to 280 square feet. Arol Horkavy and Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Other terms of sale were not disclosed.

