Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 124,356 SF Office Building in Wichita Falls, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

The Lantower Southwest Building in Wichita Falls totals 124,356 square feet.

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Lantower Southwest Building, a 124,356-square-foot office property in Wichita Falls, located roughly midway between Dallas and Amarillo. The building is situated on 3.5 acres and was 81 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan Chase, Wichita Home Health and Jacksboro National Bank. Joseph Jacques of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a partnership, and procured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.