REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 124,356 SF Office Building in Wichita Falls, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Lantower-Southwest-Building-Wichita-Falls

The Lantower Southwest Building in Wichita Falls totals 124,356 square feet.

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Lantower Southwest Building, a 124,356-square-foot office property in Wichita Falls, located roughly midway between Dallas and Amarillo. The building is situated on 3.5 acres and was 81 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan Chase, Wichita Home Health and Jacksboro National Bank. Joseph Jacques of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a partnership, and procured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  