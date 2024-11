DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of an eight-story, 125,874-square-foot office building in northeast Dallas. Built in on 5.8 acres in 1985 and renovated in 1999, the property at 9101 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway is known as The Interchange Building and offers amenities such as a tenant lounge and a café. Joseph Jaques and Ron Hebert of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer in the all-cash transaction. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.