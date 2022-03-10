Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 126-Room Hotel in Fort Worth

Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 126-room Holiday Inn Fort Worth North Fossil Creek. The property offers a pool, business center and a cocktail lounge. Allan Miller, Chris Gomes and Matt Omansky of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a bank/financial institution, in the transaction. The buyer was an individual/personal trust.