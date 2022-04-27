Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 126-Site RV Park in Onalaska, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Texas

ONALASKA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of On the Lake RV Resort, a 126-site property in Onalaska, about 100 miles north of Houston. Robert Denninger and Bill Warren of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. The duo also secured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.