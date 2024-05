REFUGIO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Affordable Mini Storage, a 126-unit self-storage facility in Refugio, about 40 miles north of Corpus Christi. The site spans 2.5 acres at 908 Bayou Road and can support additional expansion. The facility was built in 2014 and offers 14,700 net rentable square feet. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Kingcrest Communities.