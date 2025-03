IRVING, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of O’Connor Ridge, a 126,790-square-foot office building in Irving. The four-story building was constructed in 1980 and houses 30 suites. Ron Hebert, Joseph Jaques, David Fersing, Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover of Marcus & Millichap represented the California-based seller in the transaction. Hebert and Jaques also procured the locally based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.