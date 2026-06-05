Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 128-Unit Rock Run Residences in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Rock Run Residences, a 128-unit multifamily property in Joliet. Built in 2002 and fully renovated between 2021 and 2024, the property consists of seven buildings totaling 81,960 rentable square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, community kitchen, pool, sundeck, picnic area and sand volleyball court. The community features convenient access to I-80 and I-55 as well as Rock Run Crossings, a retail and entertainment destination. Ryan Engle and Andrean Angelov of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors.