Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 128-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Legacy Self Storage, a 128-unit facility in Plano. The 15,628-square-foot facility was built in 2002 and features 80 climate-controlled units and 48 non-climate-controlled units. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private family partnership, in the transaction. The duo also secured the buyer, a locally based investor.