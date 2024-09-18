Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Located at 345 W. 120th Ave. in Westminster, Colo., La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Denver Northglenn features 131 guest rooms.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 131-Room La Quinta Inn Hotel in Westminster, Colorado

by Amy Works

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Denver Northglenn, a three-story hotel at 345 W. 120th Ave. in Westminster. A private seller sold the asset to a local buyer for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1986 and renovated in 2023, La Quinta Inn offers 131 guest rooms and is centrally located between Boulder, Colo., and downtown Denver.

Skyler Cooper and Christy McDougall of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Adam Lewis served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Colorado.

