Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 1,321-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

CORINTH AND FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered a portfolio sale comprising two self-storage facilities totaling 1,321 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The portfolio spans 162,960 net rentable square feet. The first property is a 557-unit facility in Corinth, located north of the metroplex, and the second property is a 764-unit facility in Fort Worth. Both properties were built in 2018 and are managed by Extra Space Storage. Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.