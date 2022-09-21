Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 1,326-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Prime Storage, a 1,326-unit self-storage facility in Houston. The facility, which spans 189,088 net rentable square feet, was originally built on 10 acres in 2000 and expanded by 29,000 square feet in 2017. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based partnership, in the transaction. The buyer was a publicly traded REIT. Both parties requested anonymity.