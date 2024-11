DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 13,265-square-foot mixed-use building in Uptown Dallas. The three-story building at 3203 McKinney Ave. consists of 5,829 square feet of office/retail space and 7,436 square feet of residential space. Joe Santelli of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.