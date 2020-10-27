Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,290 SF Shopping Center in Mesquite, Texas
MESQUITE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Belt Line Crossing, a 13,290-square-foot shopping center located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. The property was 84 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Subway and metroPCS.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.