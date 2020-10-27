Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,290 SF Shopping Center in Mesquite, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Belt Line Crossing, a 13,290-square-foot shopping center located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. The property was 84 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Subway and metroPCS.