REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,290 SF Shopping Center in Mesquite, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Belt Line Crossing, a 13,290-square-foot shopping center located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. The property was 84 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Subway and metroPCS.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  