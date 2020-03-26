Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 133,924 SF Jupiter Plaza Industrial Asset in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Jupiter Plaza, a 133,924-square-foot industrial property located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The property was built on 10.5 acres in 1974. Adam Abushagur of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.