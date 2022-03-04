Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 134-Room Hotel in North Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Studio 6 Houston, a 134-room hotel that is located on a three-acre site at 220 Bammel Westfield Road in North Houston. Gordon Allred and Tulsee Nathu of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The undisclosed buyer plans to convert the property into a residential community.