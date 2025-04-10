Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,440 SF Warehouse in Stockton, California

STOCKTON, CALIF. — Marcus & Milichap has arranged the $1.2 million sale of a warehouse property located at 729 S. Commerce St. in Stockton. Matt Sulaiman and Abdullah Sulaiman of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal. Brandon Dena of Marcus & Millichap provided financing support for the transaction. Constructed in 1973, the 13,440-square-foot property features heavy power, a large yard, custom-built office space and convenient access to major freeways.