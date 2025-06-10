Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 135,049 SF Shopping Center in Palm Bay, Florida

by John Nelson

PALM BAY, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Palm Bay Center, a 135,049-square-foot shopping center located on 12.3 acres at 4707 Babcock St. NE in Palm Bay, a coastal Florida city in Brevard County. The center’s anchor, Publix, has operated at its store since 1978 and has recently extended its lease through 2030.

The buyer has agreed to construct a brand-new store for Publix as part of the transaction. Tarek Chbeir of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the deal. Both parties requested anonymity, and the sales price was also not released.

Chbeir collaborated with Adam Sklaver and Philip Kates of Marcus & Millichap’s Commercial Property Auction Services to market Palm Bay Center.

