SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 13,560-square-foot retail building in San Antonio. The building at 11814 Perrin Beitel Road on the city’s north side was originally constructed in 1983 and is net leased to Crash Champions. Scott Skuteris, Dominic Sulo and Andrew Antoniou of Marcus & Millichap represented the Nevada-based seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.