Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 135,770 SF Industrial Property in Lawrence, Massachusetts

LAWRENCE, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 135,770-square-foot industrial property located at 516 Broadway St. in Lawrence, located north of Boston. The sale included a 275-space parking lot. The property was originally built around the turn of the 20th century and upgraded over the years, most recently to include the additions of five new truck docks and an office showroom. Harrison Klein and Luigi Lessa of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.