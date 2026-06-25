Thursday, June 25, 2026
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AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,611 SF Retail Strip Center in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Centerpoint Plaza, a 13,611-square-foot retail strip center in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The center was fully leased at the time of sale, with a freestanding Starbucks serving as the anchor tenant. Coleman Solomon, Joseph Blanga and Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were local private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.

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