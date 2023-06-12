Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 136,500 SF Shopping Center in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Boardman Center Plaza in Youngstown, a city in Northeast Ohio. The sales price was undisclosed. The 136,500-square-foot shopping center was 52 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Guitar Center, Legends Food + Drink, FastSigns, Factory Boot Outlet and Harbor Pet Center. Included in the sale was a two-tenant building leased to Five Guys and Jimmy John’s. the property is located directly across the street from Southern Park Mall. Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Canadian private investor, and procured the buyer, a Texas-based private investor.