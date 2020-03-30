Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,753 SF Strawberry Plaza Retail Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

PASADENA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Strawberry Plaza, a 13,753-square-foot retail center located in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. The asset was listed for $1.7 million. Riley Sharman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, a limited liability company.