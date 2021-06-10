Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 138-Unit Apartment Complex in Haltom City, Texas

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Diamond Loch, a 138-unit apartment complex situated on 6.6 acres in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and David Fersing of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.