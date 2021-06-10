Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 138-Unit Apartment Complex in Haltom City, Texas
HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Diamond Loch, a 138-unit apartment complex situated on 6.6 acres in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and David Fersing of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.