Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,827 SF Mixed-Use Property in Placerville, California

PLACERVILLE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a mixed-use property at 414-434 Main St. in Placerville, approximately 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. A private investor sold the asset to another private investor for $1.7 million.

Constructed in the 1920s as a movie theatre, the 13,827-square-foot property has been converted into five ground-floor retail spaces and three top-floor residential units.

Edward Nelson, Wyatt Figueroa and William Graves Jr. represented the seller, while Nelson procured the buyer in the deal.