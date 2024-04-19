Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,847 SF Retail Property in Rio Rancho, New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a 13,847-square-foot, single-tenant retail property in Rio Rancho.

Natural Grocers occupies the building, which was built in 2020, on a 15-year, triple-net-lease basis, with 12 years remaining on the lease at the time of sale. Natural Grocers’ current portfolio includes 164 stores in 21 states.

Don McMinn of Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The price was also not disclosed.

“Despite the surplus of net-lease inventory on the market and limited buyer pool, quality net-lease grocery inventory remains in short supply and high demand,” says McMinn.