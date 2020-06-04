Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 14-Unit Multifamily Property in West New York, New Jersey

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2 million sale of a 14-unit apartment property located in West New York, a western suburb of New York City. The property is located at 6115 Madison St. and was constructed in 1934. Jonathan Zamora of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.