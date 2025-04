GARLAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Storage Fit, a 140-unit self-storage facility in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The facility is located at 3701 Dividend Drive and features 47,539 net rentable square feet. A West Coast-based 1031 exchange investor sold the property to a private, locally based investment group for an undisclosed price. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal.