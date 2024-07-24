Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Sandalwood West was completed in 2023.
AcquisitionsBuild-to-RentIndianaMidwestSingle-Family Rental

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 142-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Greenfield, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

GREENFIELD, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Sandalwood West, a 142-unit build-to-rent community in the eastern Indianapolis suburb of Greenfield. The sales price was undisclosed. Completed in 2023, the property features a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes. Scott Harris and Samuel McCarthy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, D.R. Horton, and procured the buyer, a real estate fund managed by Up&Up. The property is situated in Hancock County, which is experiencing multifamily vacancy of 1.5 percent and rental growth of 11.4 percent over the past 12 months, according to Harris.

