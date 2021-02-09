Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 143-Unit Multifamily Asset in Port Arthur, Texas
PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Normandy, a 143-unit multifamily asset that is located on 9.7 acres in Port Arthur, located just south of Beaumont. Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover, David Fersing and Sean Scott of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.