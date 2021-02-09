REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 143-Unit Multifamily Asset in Port Arthur, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Normandy, a 143-unit multifamily asset that is located on 9.7 acres in Port Arthur, located just south of Beaumont. Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover, David Fersing and Sean Scott of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

