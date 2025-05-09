Friday, May 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 145-Unit Self-Storage Facility Near Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of FreeUp Storage, a 145-unit self-storage facility located outside of Fort Worth in North Richland Hills. The facility spans 21,910 net rentable square feet across four climate-controlled units, 101 non-climate units, 34 indoor units and six commercial warehouse units. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Spartan Investment Group, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, locally based storage investment group Hinze Capital.

You may also like

Walmart Purchases 1 MSF Distribution Building in Salt...

Joint Venture Buys 1,435-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in San...

CBRE Negotiates $13.6M Sale of Industrial Building in...

Big Dalton Acquires 24-Unit Multifamily Community in Baldwin...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $55.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Denton...

Urban Moment Completes 293-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in...

Fibergrate Opens 13,126 SF Office Headquarters at The...

NAI Charleston Arranges Sale of 57,659 SF Shopping...

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 11,000 SF Medical Office...