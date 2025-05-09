Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 145-Unit Self-Storage Facility Near Fort Worth

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of FreeUp Storage, a 145-unit self-storage facility located outside of Fort Worth in North Richland Hills. The facility spans 21,910 net rentable square feet across four climate-controlled units, 101 non-climate units, 34 indoor units and six commercial warehouse units. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Spartan Investment Group, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, locally based storage investment group Hinze Capital.