Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 145,096 SF Medical Office Property in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of 3501 MedCenter, a 145,096-square-foot medical office property in Amarillo. The property is situated on 11 acres and was originally built as a retail center in 1986 before being converted to healthcare in 1995. Alex Vidal of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based partnership led by McCartt Commercial Real Estate Services, in the transaction. Vidal also sourced the buyer, Equity Velocity Fund, which acquired the asset at an occupancy rate of 91 percent.

