Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 147-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Creekside Storage, a 147-unit self-storage facility located at 14660 Spring Cypress Road in Cypress, a northwestern suburb of Houston. The facility spans 33,600 square feet of net rentable space. Dave Knobler and Casey Kral of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. An El Paso-based limited liability company purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

