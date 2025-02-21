Friday, February 21, 2025
Courtyard-Airport-Tucson-AZ
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 149-Key Courtyard Airport Tucson in Arizona

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Courtyard by Marriott Airport Tucson, a hotel located at 25050 E. Executive Drive in Tucson. Terms of the transaction were not released. Built in 1988 and renovated in 2021, Courtyard Airport Tucson offers 149 guest rooms, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, business center, an on-site bistro and meeting space. The three-story hotel is located less than one mile from Tucson International Airport.

Ebrahim Valliani and Michael Klar of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and secured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. Allan Miller and Chris Gomes, also of Marcus & Millichap, assisted with the deal. Ryan Sarbinoff is the firm’s broker of record in Arizona.

