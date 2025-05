MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Windcrest Village Square, a 14,907-square-foot retail strip center in Magnolia, a northwestern suburb of Houston. Built on 1.5 acres in 2023, the center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as The Toasted Yolk, Sugar Llamas, Anytime Fitness, Kitchen & Bath Shop and Ally Anne’s Kolache Kitchen. Allie Munday and Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.