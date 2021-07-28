Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 150-Unit Spring Valley Apartments Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

EULESS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Spring Valley, a 150-unit apartment complex in the Fort Worth suburb of Euless. Constructed in 1971, the 12-building property features an average unit size of 920 square feet and amenities such as a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were Dallas-based private investment firms that requested anonymity, in the transaction. The duo also procured the Dallas-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.