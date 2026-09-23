Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 15,000 SF Gas Station, Convenience Store in Junction, Texas

by Taylor Williams

JUNCTION, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Gordo’s Travel Center, a 15,000-square-foot gas station and convenience store in Junction, about 115 miles northwest of San Antonio. Built in 2025, the property offers seven multi-product fuel pumps, six diesel stations and showers and restrooms, as well as food and beverages from brands such as Charleys Cheesesteaks, Sbarro and Starbucks. Ameer Adel and Jacob Luna of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

X Capital Underway on 59,000 SF Mixed-Use Project...

Moody Rambin Arranges Sale of 33,000 SF Industrial...

PGIM Signs 16,479 SF Office Lease at 23Springs...

L&L Infinite Acquires 42-Story Office Building in Midtown...

Decron Properties Acquires Apartment Property in Los Angeles...

TruAmerica Buys 200-Unit Bridges at San Ramon Multifamily...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $33.7M Sale of Office...

CBRE Negotiates $60M Sale of Milwaukee Multifamily Portfolio

JLL Arranges Sale of 500,406 SF Industrial Building...