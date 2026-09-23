Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 15,000 SF Gas Station, Convenience Store in Junction, Texas

JUNCTION, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Gordo’s Travel Center, a 15,000-square-foot gas station and convenience store in Junction, about 115 miles northwest of San Antonio. Built in 2025, the property offers seven multi-product fuel pumps, six diesel stations and showers and restrooms, as well as food and beverages from brands such as Charleys Cheesesteaks, Sbarro and Starbucks. Ameer Adel and Jacob Luna of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.