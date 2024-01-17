Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 1,503-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in North Texas

SPRINGTOWN, PARADISE AND WEATHERFORD, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of eight self-storage facilities totaling 1,503 units in North Texas. The facilities span a combined 222,275 net rentable square feet and are located in Springtown and Paradise, both of which are northwest of Fort Worth, as well as in the southern Dallas suburb of Weatherford. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were locally based investment groups that requested anonymity, in the transaction.